Petrucci, Nicholas
On Saturday, April 4, 2020 Nicholas Petrucci longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully.
Nicholas (Nick) was born in Faicchio, Italy on October 29, 1937, son of the late Luigi and Immacolata (Pamieri) Petrucci. Nick was husband of Mary Anne (Farina) Petrucci, his wife of 49 years. He was the loving father of Michael Petrucci of Worcester, MA. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Petrucci (Annette) of Colchester, CT.
He was predeceased by a brother, Antonio Petrucci of Faicchio, Italy.
Before retirement in 2003, Nick owned and operated Andy's Barber Shop in West Haven. Although indulging in vacation travel, he took equal pleasure at home and in his local community's friends, neighbors and events. Nick was a confirmed gardener and had a special ability of bringing Italian garden traditions to his West Haven workplace and Guilford home. Nick was always a man of principles. He will be greatly missed.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be held privately. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2020