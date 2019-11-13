|
Pizzorusso, Nicholas
Nicholas Pizzorusso of East Haven died peacefully on November 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Lynn Cavallaro Pizzorusso. Nick was born in New Haven on November 24, 1940 to the late Nicholas and Teresa Pasqualini Pizzorusso. He served his country with honor in the US Marine Corp and after being honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1962, began his first career as a carpenter and owner of his own remodeling business. He then took a position at the Town of East Haven Public Works Department. He enjoyed a 28-year career working in the Town of East Haven. He first served as a foreman and later as a supervisor for the Public Works Department. Nick was a member of American Legion Post 89 and the East Haven Chamber of Commerce. Nick's great loves were his children, Donald (Deborah) and Lorraine, his grandchildren Matthew (Paige), Domenic (Gwendolyn), Christopher (Theresa), Teresa and Nicholas and his great-grandchildren Stella and Lilliana. He was a loving brother to his sisters Christina (Anthony) Esposito and the late Angela (John) Bencivengo.
Visiting hours will be Friday from 4-7pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. ,11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A catholic prayer service will be held in the funeral home Saturday morning at 10:30 followed by burial with military honors in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Share a memory and sign Nick's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2019