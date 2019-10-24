|
|
DePoto (RET. SGT WHPD) , Nicholas R.
Nicholas R. DePoto (RET. SGT WHPD), age 74, of West Haven passed away, after a long, courageous battle with Crohn's disease, on October 19, 2019. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Nicholas and Louise Stora DePoto. Nicholas is survived by his children April DePoto of East Haven and Nicholas DePoto of West Haven, his beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel and Emily DePoto, his sisters Patricia A. DePoto and MaryLou DePoto, both of West Haven. Prior to his retirement, Nick was a Sergeant for the West Haven Police Department for 27 years, where he proudly served his community, receiving several awards and letters of commendations.
The hours for visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019