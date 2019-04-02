Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
201 University Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Vigil
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Salce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Vincent Salce


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas Vincent Salce Obituary
Salce, Nicholas Vincent
Nicholas Vincent Salce "Poppy" passed away on March 30, 2019 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Nick was born on November 11, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Ansonia High School where he played football as a guard. He enlisted in the Army in 1946 after graduating and then served in World War II. He was honorably discharged and returned to Ansonia, Connecticut where he worked for Firestone and was in barber school.
He met his love Anna Philomena Uberti while working in Ansonia. They were married on January 14, 1950 at Saint Mary's Church in Derby, Connecticut. They moved to Miami, Florida after their middle son was born where they lived for over 60 years. During his time in Miami, he worked for Metropolitan Life, where he excelled to the level of District Sales Manager.
Nick was past President of the Miami chapter of Unico National. He was also in the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and The Elks. He was a retired member of the National Underwriters Association.
Nick loved the water, fishing and boating. He loved golf and cheered on his Miami Hurricanes any chance he got. His favorite meal was pasta made with Annie's sauce. He loved a dirty martini.
Nick was predeceased by three sons, Nicholas Vincent Salce II, David Anthony Salce, and Paul James Salce. He is survived by his daughters, JoEllen Salce Rogers and Kathleen McBurney Salce, his wife Anna, and his grandchildren Richard Salce Rogers and Jordan Salce Rogers.
All services held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach. Vigil held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 a.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.