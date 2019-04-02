Salce, Nicholas Vincent

Nicholas Vincent Salce "Poppy" passed away on March 30, 2019 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Nick was born on November 11, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Ansonia High School where he played football as a guard. He enlisted in the Army in 1946 after graduating and then served in World War II. He was honorably discharged and returned to Ansonia, Connecticut where he worked for Firestone and was in barber school.

He met his love Anna Philomena Uberti while working in Ansonia. They were married on January 14, 1950 at Saint Mary's Church in Derby, Connecticut. They moved to Miami, Florida after their middle son was born where they lived for over 60 years. During his time in Miami, he worked for Metropolitan Life, where he excelled to the level of District Sales Manager.

Nick was past President of the Miami chapter of Unico National. He was also in the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and The Elks. He was a retired member of the National Underwriters Association.

Nick loved the water, fishing and boating. He loved golf and cheered on his Miami Hurricanes any chance he got. His favorite meal was pasta made with Annie's sauce. He loved a dirty martini.

Nick was predeceased by three sons, Nicholas Vincent Salce II, David Anthony Salce, and Paul James Salce. He is survived by his daughters, JoEllen Salce Rogers and Kathleen McBurney Salce, his wife Anna, and his grandchildren Richard Salce Rogers and Jordan Salce Rogers.

All services held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach. Vigil held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Lady of Lourdes Academy. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019