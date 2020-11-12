Zacarelli, Nicholas
Nicholas J. Zacarelli, 94, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at the St. Raphael's Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital on November 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor Werme Zacarelli. Born in New Haven on March 17, 1926 to the late Celotto and Josephine Valentino Zacarelli.
Nicholas had been an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Local #777 Plumbers & Steam Fitters. Besides being a welder by trade, Nicholas had many other talents. He played the organ and enjoyed playing with his wife and the Falcetti Organ Group. His roller skating skills were hard to match, having skated professionally and even winning competitions. An avid bowler, he continued bowling regularly into his early 90s. Family and friends will greatly miss Nicholas's sense of humor and the practical jokes he was known for.
Nicholas will be remembered by his sons, Derry Zacarelli and his wife Deborah, Glenn Zacarelli and his wife Mary Anne, Craig Zacarelli and his wife Christine, and Terry Zacarelli; his daughter, Robin Petrillo; grandchildren, Jesse and Christopher Petrillo, and Vincent, Jason, Ashlyn, Nicholas and Benjamin Zacarelli; great-granddaughter, Orlagh Zacarelli; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings, Frank, Peter, John, Anthony, and Patrick Zacarelli, Mary Visjak, Josephine Baranowski, and Rose Marie Ferraro.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Nicholas's family on Monday, November 16th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Funeral Service will continue at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by his burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or online at www.alz.org
. To share a memory with his family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com
.