Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Monaco, Nicola
Nicola Monaco, age 90, of Ansonia entered into rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. Devoted husband of the late Maria (Johnsante) Monaco, beloved father of Anthony Monaco, Adriano "AJ" Sante Monaco and John Monaco. Friends may call on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Saturday, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Church. His burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Church, 61 North Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019
