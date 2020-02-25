|
|
Diaz, Nicolas
Nicolas Diaz, Age 52 of West Haven, CT entered into Eternal Rest suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020. Nicolas was born on July 21, 1967 in Puebla, Mexico to Margarita Rodrigues and Nicolas Dias. He was the beloved husband of Joanne Whalen, Father of Cassandra Diaz and Josiah Diaz. Step-father to Michael Whalen. Nicolas was employed by Superior Ink in Hamden, CT where he was a printer. He was quite the handyman. He loved to work on his cars and helps his friends out with theirs. He was a funny compassionate man. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand, whether it was a neighbor or a good friend. He was always doing something good for someone. He had a genuine heart, that's the way he was. He had an infectious laugh and smile that would brighten a room. He had a kind soul, was a loving husband, and father who would do anything for his family. Besides his wife and children he leaves behind his parents, three brothers, Jesus Diaz of West Haven, Erasmo and Jose Diaz both from Mexico, as well as his 4 sisters, Sylvia, Teresa, and Margarita Diaz from Mexico and Maria de los angeles of Georgia. Nicolas is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Church, 89 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020