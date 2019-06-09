Colavolpe, Nicoletta "Nikki"

Nicoletta Colavolpe of New Haven passed peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital's Saint Raphael's Campus on June 7, 2019 with family by her side. Nikki was born on November 27, 1923 to the late Andrea and Chiara Perrelli Colavolpe. She was predeceased by sisters Jennie Argento, Vivian DePino, Sarah Farace, and brother Salvatore Colavolpe. She worked for Sero Shirt Company and was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael Church. She leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the hospital staff at Saint Raphael's SLA3 for their great care and concern for both Nikki and our family.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10 in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Nikki's guest book online at

Published in The New Haven Register on June 10, 2019