Carlino, Nicolo
Nicolo Carlino, age 88, entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of JoAnne Persico Carlino. Mr. Carlino was born in Favara, Province of Agrigento, Sicily, Italy on December 5, 1931, son of the late Giuseppe and Salvatrice Terrassi Carlino. He came to the United States from Italy in 1959. Nick was a well-known and respected tailor owning Carlino's Men's Shop in Derby for over fifty years until his retirement in 2018. He and his wife created many lasting memories traveling throughout Europe and the United States and was a member of the Sons of Italy in Derby where he and his friends enjoyed playing cards. He was also a member of the Derby and Seymour Senior Centers and was happiest when surrounded by his family. In addition to his wife JoAnne, he leaves to cherish his memory, a loving son, Joseph Carlino and his wife Michele of Orange, grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph, Brooklyn, Angelina and Peter Carlino, great-granddaughter, Josie Teodosio, a brother, Salvatore Carlino of Sicily, Italy, sisters, Sister Margherita-Elena Carlino and Sister Salvatrice-Gina Carlino both of Sicily, Italy and Maria Sorce and her husband Cologero of Ansonia and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Rosalia Castranovo. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, sadly, all services at this time will be private. He will be buried in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. The family will announce a celebration of Nick's life at a later time. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. Please sign Nick's guest book or share a memory at www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020