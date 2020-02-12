|
|
Vasilopoulos, Nikolaos
Nikolaos I Vasilopoulos peacefully passed away on February 9th, 2020 at his family home of over 30 years in Westville, CT surrounded by his family.
Nikolaos was born in Greece on July 8th, 1934 the son of the late Ioannis and Vasiliki Vasilopoulos. He had resided in New Haven for the past fifty-two years after immigrating from Greece in the late 1960s. He was a self-employed painting contractor with loyal clients around the state of Connecticut. Nikolaos was an avid outdoorsman, gardener and had a great love of Greek music, he would sing and dance at every family function and event never short of bringing a smile to everyone with this incredible humor and a big heart. He was an avid fan of New England Patriots and Manchester United. More than anything though he loved to cook for his family and friends, he would never think twice about going the extra mile for those he loved and cherished. Nikolaos was a loving father and Grandfather who is survived by his children, Ioannis, George and Elizabeth, his daughter-in-law Lisa and Gaylene as well as his grandchildren Maria and Sophia and his brother Dimitri who resides in Holland.
Nikolaos's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Saint Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477. His funeral will be held on Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. also at Saint Barbara's Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. The Celentano Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.
Flowers can be sent to the church or in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St. Barabara's or to The Greek Charity https://mazigiatopaidi.gr/en
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020