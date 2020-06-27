Nina Koseroski
Koseroski, Nina
Nina Koseroski of Branford, wife of the late Alexander Koseroski, died at her home in Branford on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was the mother of Val Koseroski (Suzanne) of Durham, Thomas Koseroski (Deborah) of Enfield, and Debra Koseroski of Meriden. She was the grandmother of Alexander, Gabrielle, Daniel, and Jessica, and the great-grandfather of Savannah. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren Kerstyn, Karrah, and Diana. Nina was born in New Haven on July 28, 1937. She was a homemaker and also worked as a secretary for Turbine Components in Branford. She was a very talented artist and writer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford on Tuesday at 11:00. Burial of her urn will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Please see her online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
JUN
30
Inurnment
St. Agnes Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
