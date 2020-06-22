Anderson, Nina Mae
Sunday June 21, 2020 Nina Mae Anderson, 84, longtime resident of Guilford passed away at Apple Rehab, Guilford after a long illness. Wife of James R. Anderson. Mrs. Anderson was born Dec. 1935 in New Haven, daughter of the late Alton Price and Gladys (Cannon) Price.
She spent most of her career working in Guilford. She began working at the Guilford Trust Co (present day Page Hardware). She stayed with the bank through many transitions of Second New Haven Colonial, Bank Boston and finally retiring from Webster Bank. She was a very social lady and loved to interact with her customers.
She leaves behind her husband of 61 years James and her daughter Suzanne Castellani and son-in-law Paul. She is also survived by the apple of her eye, her grandson Kurtis Castellini, as well as six sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her care givers at Apple for being there for Nina when they could not be, due to the COVID virus. And a special thank you to Eileen and Alines from Seasons Hospice, for the gentle and kind way they took care of Nina. You both hold a special place in our hearts.
Friends are invited to a graveside on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at North Guilford Cemetery, 159 Ledge Hill Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 E Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 22, 2020.