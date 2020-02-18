|
|
Diaz, Nivia
Nivia Alida Diaz, 53 of New Haven passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2020. Born October 31, 1966 in Puerto Rico to Carlos Diaz and Susana Garcia. Nivia is survived by her four loving children, Alexander Diaz of New Haven, Yexandra Diaz of New Haven, Yesmin Diaz of East Haven and Liz and Darryl Small Jr. of Hamden along with five grandchildren she adored, Syra Barrett, Jayden Barrett, Kailani Boria, Darryl Small III, Haason Pires III and Nasir Brockenberry. She is also survived by seven siblings, Baudilo Ayala of New Haven, Joaquin Ayala Of New Haven, Ileana Ayala of Puerto Rico, Nilsa Garcia of Puerto Rico, Wanda Ruiz of Colorado, Maribel Diaz of Florida and Carlos Diaz of Virginia along with a host of relatives and friends. Nivia was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Yadira Ortiz.
Nivia, more affectionately known as Tita was born in Patillas, PR where she spent most of her youth until moving to Chicago, IL at the age of 15 where she then resided until making New Haven, CT her forever home. Tita lived a full life raising her children, grandchildren and acting as a surrogate to many others, for she was a matriarch in every sense of the word. She lived in confidence and walked in a faith deeply rooted in her spirituality. She was a selfless giver, as servitude was her language of love and her nurturing, maternal nature created a safe space for others to seek refuge. She was the epitome of dignity and grace. She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, a pillar of our community and so much more. Her absence will be deeply felt, however her memory will forever be upheld.
Family will receive friends on Friday February 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of a brief service at 7 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT 06512.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020