Maynard, Niya
Niya Maynard departed her earthly home and took eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. Niya was born on October 1, 1976 in Derby, CT to her parents Christine Maynard and Sundiata Keitazulu. Niya resided in West Haven, CT for over 10 years and was a longtime resident of New Haven prior to that. She graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, CT.
Niya had one of the purest hearts you could imagine. Her love for her family and friends was like no other. She would and did move mountains for her loved ones. Her unwavering love and loyalty to those in her life, was no comparison for her love for the Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her children Tia (Cristina) Maynard, Delvin (Aliyah) Prescod, A'Nijah Maynard and Savonna Marks. Grandchildren, Laila, Lilliana and Lyla. Brothers, Charles Maynard, Hannibal Gibson, Shaka Gibson, Arthur Graham and Avante Graham. Sisters, Imaan Gibson, Florence Davies, Sylvia Davies, Amilia Mcqueen, Chanel Keitazulu and Alesha Graham and her Godmother Rachel Allen and grandparents, Joyce Girard and Geraldine Denby. She had a host of aunts and uncles she loved dearly but she had a very close knit relationship with her Uncle Lance Maynard. She also leaves a host of God brothers/sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, god-children and friends.
Niya touched the hearts of everyone she encountered, and we will miss her dearly.
She is predeceased by her father Arthur Graham and grandparents Ralph Maynard, Reid Denby and Roland Girard.
A Celebration of Niya's life will be held on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 12 p.m. Viewing in Colonial from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Her horse drawn carriage will leave Colonial after the services to Beaverdale Memorial Park for Entombment. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 14, 2020.