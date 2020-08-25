1/1
Noah D. Cifarelli
1925 - 2020
CIFARELLI, NOAH D.
Noah D. Cifarelli, 95, a longtime resident of East Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Gladeview Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Old Saybrook. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Katherine H. Luce Cifarelli. Born June 28, 1925 in East Haven, he was the son of the late John and Marie Crocco Cifarelli. Father of Donna M. Cassella, Kathryn M. Marcy and her late husband Eugene, Sharon A. Cifarelli, and Noah Cifarelli, Jr. Grandfather of Shannon-Leigh Natale, and her three children Kailey, Ashley, and Justin; Stephen J. Natale and his two children Adrian Medina and Stephen J. Natale, Jr.; Richard D. Cassella, his wife Courtney and their two children Hazel and Charlie; Cathryn Argyros husband Louis and their two children Harlow and Hunter; Robert E. Cassella (fiancé Crina Sanchioni); Lisa M. Cassella; Nicholas N. and Anthony J. Cifarelli, along with their mother Diane Marello Cifarelli. Predeceased by his sisters Mary Apuzzo, Donna Franco, Anna Serio, Concetta Melillo, Vera Fedora, Carmel Bosquet, Emma Palo, Evelyn Pesce, and brothers Angelo, Adolph, Emil and Ralph Cifarelli. Noah had worked for Peerless Products, US Steel and Carpenter's Steel until his retirement. He was an avid bowler and a member of the East Haven Senior Center.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, East Haven at 9:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
