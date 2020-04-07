|
Lemert, Noah
Noah Clay Lemert died on March 27, 2020, from complications of colon cancer, three months shy of his 47th birthday. Noah was born in Carbondale, Illinois, where his early primary education was formative. He attended the Carbondale New School, an open and nourishing independent school, which reinforced the human values his family lived by. When he was 8 years old, the family moved to Middletown, Connecticut. Soon after, he began to make friends he kept for life, among them Ian Keoppen of Portland, who was his best friend and virtual brother until the end.
Noah graduated from Middletown High School, earned a Bachelor's Degree from Wesleyan University, and a Master's Degree from Harvard University. Later he became certified as an EMT, an Outdoor Safety Instructor, and was certified to teach social studies, science, and finally a math. He worked for a time as outdoor educator at a rehabilitation center in Canaan, CT, as a math teacher in a charter school in Manchester, CT, and he volunteered as a mentor to at-risk youth at the YMCA in Middletown, CT. At the time of his death he was contemplating yet another career path, as a nurse. In the interim, he was thoroughly enjoying his work as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service, which combined his love of the outdoors and his desire to serve others. Noah loved learning and sought always to expand his horizons. His quick mind enabled him to excel in school and on the National Merit Scholarship Examination, sometimes with minimal effort. He later confessed that he had skipped his high school calculus class 67 times, while still earning the highest grade in the class.
Noah loved the outdoors and was always involved in sports. From early childhood in Little League baseball, to the Middletown High School swim and tennis teams, to hiking and camping with his father and brother, then to skiing and snow-boarding with his mother and brother, this remained an important part of his life. He hiked the Grand Canyon with his brother, ran 4 marathons and kept in excellent physical condition through regular, rigorous work-outs until his illness.
Through all of this, Noah had major obstacles to overcome. During his teen years he had gradually become addicted to drugs and alcohol. After ten years, through great strength and determination, and the support and guidance of the program and sponsors in AA, he was finally able to become sober. He remained clean and sober and active in AA as a sponsor of others until the end of his life. The suicide of his older brother and hero, Matthew, in 2000 led him to a year-long period of contemplation, climbing on the Everest Trail in Nepal with his mother and hiking the entire Appalachian Trail alone.
As a child Noah spent many summers and an entire year in Paris with his family. Later he traveled to Mexico, Spain, Morocco, Italy, Greece, Jordan, Tibet, Nepal, and Thailand with his mother. His exposure to other cultures, as well as his experience confronting deep human pain and suffering in himself, his brother, and others in AA, developed in Noah an ability to accept the flaws in others, while deeply appreciating their goodness. He described himself as "A Work in Progress." His quick wit, kindness and generosity were visible to all who knew him well.
These qualities drew him and his wife, Adrienne Brown, together. Noah described Adrienne as "the woman God intended for me." They were married in a rose garden in the summer of 2013 and created a beautiful home together in Old Wethersfield, CT. Their love and devotion to each other were a source of strength and comfort as they faced Noah's illness together.
Noah insisted that his life should not be defined by his illness. Instead, he expressed gratitude for all of the goodness in his life, and especially for the many wonderful people he was blessed to know.
Noah is survived by his wife, Adrienne Brown, her parents Henry and MaryAnn Brown, his sister Anna Julia Lemert, his father and stepmother Charles and Geri Thoma Lemert, and his mother, Phyllis LeMaire. He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Charles Lemert.
When it is safe to gather, the family intends a private service on Otter Cliffs on Mt. Desert Isle in Maine, and an open memorial service at Trinity Church on the Green in New Haven. Those wishing to honor Noah's life are invited to make a contribution to the Appalachian Mountain Club in his memory. Gifts may be sent to: AMC, 10 City Square, Boston MA 02129. For questions, email [email protected]
Published in Middletown Press & The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2020