1/1
Noel Cusanelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cusanelli, Noel
Noel Cusanelli, 70, of West Haven died suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of June Bauroth Cusanelli. Noel attended the University of New Haven and CT. School of Electronics. His family opened City TV in 1972 on Campbell Ave. in West Haven, a business that Noel continued to operate until the day of his passing. Always a cheerful presence on Campbell Avenue, Noel served generations of customers and maintained a successful business due to the personal attention he provided. He will be sadly missed. In addition to his wife June, Noel leaves his brothers Peter and Mark Cusanelli, nephew Mark, Jr. and two great-nephews. His niece Alexandria Cusanelli predeceases him.
Visitation will take place on FRIDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please keep in mind masks and social distancing is required. To leave an online message for Noel's family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved