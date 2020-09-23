Cusanelli, Noel
Noel Cusanelli, 70, of West Haven died suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of June Bauroth Cusanelli. Noel attended the University of New Haven and CT. School of Electronics. His family opened City TV in 1972 on Campbell Ave. in West Haven, a business that Noel continued to operate until the day of his passing. Always a cheerful presence on Campbell Avenue, Noel served generations of customers and maintained a successful business due to the personal attention he provided. He will be sadly missed. In addition to his wife June, Noel leaves his brothers Peter and Mark Cusanelli, nephew Mark, Jr. and two great-nephews. His niece Alexandria Cusanelli predeceases him.
Visitation will take place on FRIDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please keep in mind masks and social distancing is required. To leave an online message for Noel's family, please visitwww.westhavenfuneral.com
.