Rodriguez, Noemi
Noemi González Rodriguez, 89 of New Haven died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Hermenegildo Rodriguez. Noemi was born in Haibonito, Puerto Rico on December 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Porfirio González and the late Generosa Gerena. She had resided in New Haven since 1956, and was a longtime member of Star of Jacob Christian Church. Noemi is survived by three sons, Herman (Iris) Rodriguez of Deltona, FL, Abdias (Aracelis Cordero) Rodriguez of Lares, Puerto Rico and Ruben (Rosa) Rodriguez of New Haven, ten daughters, Ruth (Joaquin) Chico, Norma Rodriguez, Evelyn Rodriguez, Myriam Rodriguez and Cindy (Heriberto) Cardona of New Haven, Myrta (Frank) Bonilla of North Branford, Carmen Ana Rodriguez of Orange, Abigail (Theodore) Curtis and Elizabeth (George) Fuentes of Windsor, and Ada (Samuel) Olivio of Orlando, FL, two sisters, Zoraida González of Trujillo Alto, PR and Ines González of Lares, PR, thirty-one grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews cousins and friends. She was predeceased by four sisters, Gloria Soto, Elena González Santana, Lydia González Pérez and Sara González López. Noemi's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 6th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Star of Jacob Christian Church, 506 Howard Ave., New Haven. A funeral service will take place at the church on Tuesday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Noemi's name may be made to Star of Jacob Christian Church, where she received her spiritual nourishing for so many years. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020