Rourke, Nora M.

Nora M. Rourke, age 62, of West Haven and formerly of Milford for many years, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Nora was born in Milford on August 29, 1956 to the late William and Dorothy Rourke. Survivors include her four brothers, Brendan, Patrick and Emmett Rourke all of Milford and John Rourke of Maryland. She is also survived by her dear friends Timothy O'Leary and Sue Demorest both of West Haven. Nora was predeceased by her sister, Monica Rourke and brothers, William and Dennis Rourke. Friends and family may call on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Service will be held in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . To leave an online condolence, please visit,

Published in The New Haven Register on June 4, 2019