Wuestefeld, Nora

Nora Wuestefeld, 63 of Branford, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019. She was born May 28 1955 in Germany to George and Annelore (Schafer) Lindenau. Nora is survived by her loving mother, Annelore Dolecki (Ronald) of Branford, brother, Dennis Lindenau (Laurel) of Tucson, AZ and two nephews, Erick Lindenau (Erin) and Brian Lindenau (Jacquelyn) both of AZ. She is also survived by her four great-nieces/nephew, Brooke, Hannah, Elanor and Theodore Lindenau, two step-brothers, Ronald Dolecki Jr. and Leonard Dolecki and dear friends, Anderson Rivera (Diunarkys Pena) of West Haven. Nora was preceded in death her father and brother, Curtis Lindenau.

Nora was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt who had a positive outlook on life and an infectious laugh. She loved to travel and spent time with family and friends, and adored her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Nora was dedicated to her job and enjoyed all the people she worked with. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a funeral service on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1109 Main Street, Branford. Burial will be private. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019