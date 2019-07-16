Waddock, Norbert R.

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Norbert R. Waddock passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was born in Hartford, CT on January 13, 1926 to John and Mae Tanner Waddock. Norbert is survived by Gladys, his loving wife of nearly 70 years, his sister Marilyn Waddock, and his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild – John Waddock (Jacquelyn), Patricia Haag (Ben), Kathleen Yasevac (Joseph), Michael Waddock (Olga), Mark Waddock (Qi), and Carey Thompson (Michael), grandchildren Erika Haag, Daniel Yasevac (Sharon), Emily Bishop (Eric), Kristin Heidel (Greg), Kelly Waddock, Dylan and Taylor Thompson, Katie Waddock, and great granddaughter Mila Bishop. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his youngest son Paul, his brother Jack and sister Carol Ann.

Mr. Waddock was a proud US Marine who honorably served his country in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his discharge from military service, he attended Boston University before taking a job with the Goodyear Tire Co. He went on to work for the Armstrong Rubber Co. where he ultimately became the National Sales Director.

Upon his retirement, he and Gladys had the opportunity to live in Vero Beach, FL, John's Island, SC and Renvyle, County Galway, Ireland. Endowed with a sense of humor and a love for a good story, he greatly enjoyed the company of friends, traveling, fishing, reading, fine wine and all things Irish.

Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial with military honors will follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Connecticut Hospice or St. Jude's Hospital. Arrangements are in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019