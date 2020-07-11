Fortes, NormaNorma entered eternal rest on July 3rd, 2020. She was born on January 10th, 1940 in Jamaica, W.I. She was predeceased by her parents. While living in Jamaica she received her formal education, she then migrated to Connecticut in 1959 and attended Hill House High School's night program for a general studies refresher course. She received her diploma while working at Grace New Haven Hospital (Now known as Yale). She was a parts inspector at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Upon retiring in 1996, after working at Pratt for 33 years, she attended Gateway Community College and received her Medical Billing Certificate. Norma joined Bethel AME Church in 1962 and was a faithful and dedicated member that loved the lord. She served as an Usher, Stewardess Board, and was a member of the Senior Choir. She also was a member of the Eastern Star Eureka Chpt. #2. Dedicated to her family, Norma was a loving daughter, parent and grandmother, filling in as caretaker whenever needed, and speaking to anyone who would listen about her children and grandchildren with pride. Norma leaves to cherish her memory one sister Carol; two sons Kenneth (Robyn), and Christopher; Step Daughter Karen; one nephew Brian; two granddaughters Arianna and Ciarah, and a host of family and friends. A service will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven CT. Attendees will meet at the main gate at 10:15 a.m., and a procession will lead to a memorial service to honor her. Donations in her name may be made to Connecticut Hospice Inc. I will bless the Lord at all times. His praise shall continually be in my mouth. Psalm 34-1. To leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit the below website