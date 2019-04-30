|
|
Jurczyk, Norma
Norma Cutler Jurczyk, 86, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Branford CT died April 10, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was the daughter of the late Orrin and Florence Ann Groat Cutler. She was born in Deep River, CT July 13, 1932. She was predeceased by her husband, Adam Jurczyk Jr. and her son Marshall Demorest. She is survived by 3 daughters, Deborah Wolcott, Roxann Demorest and Wanda Demorest, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter, a sister Mabel Herrschaft and 2 sisters-in-law, Helen Bogacki and Eve Belbusti. Her remains were creamated at Downing Funeral Home in Spring Hill, FL. There will be a memorial in CT at some point in the future to put her ashes in the water.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019