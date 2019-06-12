New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin Funeral & Cremation Services
5115 Maryland Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-377-0775
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Kromer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Kromer


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Kromer Obituary
Kromer, Norma
Norma Bailey Kromer passed away on June 7, 2019. Norma was born on February 18, 1922 and grew up on a farm in Indiana during the Depression. She met the love of her life during the war on a blind date and married 1st Lt. Donald S. Kromer on June 2, 1945. They shared 59 ½ years of life and love in Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts including the final 24 years of retirement in a classic antique Cape home on Cape Cod. After Don's passing, Norma packed up the wagons and moved to Tennessee to be closer to family. Norma was a voracious reader, a master seamstress, a devoted mother and a loving wife to Don.
Norma spent her final days in Willowbrook Hospice Care at Somerfield Health Care Center surrounded by her 5 children in Brentwood, TN.
Norma is survived by her close friend, Sal Amato and 5 children: Maggie, Peter (Jess), Marty (Bill), Amy and Beth (John) as well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Our love for her is everlasting. Norma was interred with Don in a private ceremony at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on Friday. June 14th.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now