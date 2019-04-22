|
LeVine, Norma
Norma (Roklen) LeVine of Laguna Woods, CA passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born on August 17,1925 in New Haven and was a longtime resident. She was the loving wife of the late Herbert LeVine. Beloved mother of Robert LeVine of Lighthouse Pt., FL and Shelley Spies of Trabuco Canyon, CA. Cherished Grandmother of Brian (Tiffany) Mansfield, Alissa (Jeff) Vatter and Jordan Mansfield. Treasured great-grandmother of Owen, Jack, Brody, Leah, Henry and Luke. Favorite aunt to one special niece and many other nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, THURSDAY afternoon April 25, at 1:30 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, 60 Fitch St., New Haven, CT. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lionheartowen Foundation www.lionheartowen.com. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 23, 2019