Villacis, Norma Mary

Norma Mary Villacis, of New Haven passed away peacefully at her home on March 24, 2019. She is the wife of Jorge Enrique Villacis. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, August 12, 1932, Norma is the daughter of the late Lucio and Rosa Bohorquez Coronel. She is the beloved mother of Susy, Nelson (Ana), Otto (Haydee) Villacis, and the late Jenny Villacis. Sister of Olga Bohorquez, Rosa Morales, and Roberto, Jorge, and Celso Bohorquez, and the late Carmen and Nelly Bohorquez, Marietta Baez, and Inez Cabrera. Grandmother of Nicholas and Natalie Villacis and caretaker of her beloved pet Charlie.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in Saints Aedan & Brendan Church: 112 Fountain St. in New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. We welcome flowers, or would appreciate a donation to Apostle Immigrant Services at www.apostleimmigrantservices.org. Share a memory and sign Norma's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2019