|
|
Mendoza, Norma
Norma Mendoza was born Norma Groneveldt in Trinidad and Tobago. Norma had three siblings, Margarita Huggins (deceased), Gloria Grant (deceased), and Victoria Moreau.
She was self-employed for almost 30 years.
Norma is survived by daughter, Donna Henry-Greene (Michael); foster daughters, Hazel Lewis, Madia Laureano; sister, Victoria Moreau; a host of nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church, 64 Marlboro Street, Hamden, CT 06517 Friends may call Thursday at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven.
Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mendoza family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020