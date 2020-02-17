New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Mendoza


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Mendoza Obituary
Mendoza, Norma
Norma Mendoza was born Norma Groneveldt in Trinidad and Tobago. Norma had three siblings, Margarita Huggins (deceased), Gloria Grant (deceased), and Victoria Moreau.
She was self-employed for almost 30 years.
Norma is survived by daughter, Donna Henry-Greene (Michael); foster daughters, Hazel Lewis, Madia Laureano; sister, Victoria Moreau; a host of nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church, 64 Marlboro Street, Hamden, CT 06517 Friends may call Thursday at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven.
Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mendoza family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -