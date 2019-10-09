|
|
Zielinski, Norma P.
Norma Petre Zielinski of Branford died Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife to the late Benjamin Zielinski for 70 years. Norma was born in Branford June 9, 1927, daughter of the late Frederick C. Petre, Sr. and Esther Bromley Petre. Norma took part in Shubert dance recitals for 11 years and specialized in classical ballet. She graduated from Branford High School in 1945 and married Ben in 1947. She worked as a bank teller at Branford Federal Savings and Loan Association from 1947 – 1957, and bank manager from 1956-57. She retired then to raise her four sons, Joseph (Anelia), Steven, Philip (Theresa) and Gary (Valerie) Zielinski, all of Branford. She returned to work at First Federal Saving and Loan Association of New Haven in 1970 as a teller and savings counselor, acting office manager then as a floating savings counselor in the northern region and retired in 1990. In 1944, she began as a soloist and active member of the Branford Musical Arts Society, and served as auditor for many years. In 1946, she was an officer and soloist for the Georgia Chapter, No. 48 Order of the Eastern Star, and in 1955 she was a member of the Connecticut General Grand Chapter Choir, at the OES convention in Washington, DC. She was a member of the Branford Chorale for 33 years, serving as treasurer for 17 years. She was a member of the Bicentennial Choir that sang for the Queen of England when she visited New York in 1976 for the Bicentennial. She also sang with the United States Coast Guard Band in New London. She sang with the women's group the Totokets and performed concerts at many area nursing homes. Norma was a soloist at the town Memorial Day and Veterans Day services for over 10 years. For many years, she was the soloist at the Branford Elks Club Flag Day ceremonies. She was a member of the Shubert Opera Ensemble and performed in nine operas from 1990-1993. Norma served as the treasurer for the First Baptist Church of Branford for one year and as treasurer on the Diaconate for nine years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church choir for 77 years and was a soloist at the church. She gave vocal recitals and concerts for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and sang the national anthem at Rock Cats baseball games and the opening of the Equestrian Horse Competition and Cox Cage Arena at Yale. Besides her children, Norma is survived by five grandchildren, Morgan, Kelsey, Kimberly, Alex and Eric Zielinski; and her great-grandchildren, Trenton and Audrey Mae. She was predeceased by her brothers, Fred Petre, Jr. and James Petre.
Friends are invited to a funeral service Friday morning at 10:00 at the First Baptist Church of Branford. Burial will follow in Bare Plain Cemetery, North Branford. THERE ARE NO CALLING HOURS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church, 975 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019