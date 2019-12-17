|
Travis, R.N., Norma Parker Judd
Ansonia--Mrs. Norma Parker Judd Travis, R.N. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 15. 2019 in CT. Hospice. She is the widow of Richard A. Judd and Jack B. Travis. She was born in Ansonia on Nov. 4, 1925, daughter to the late James J. and Nora V. (Dunn) Parker. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Assumption School Class of 1939, Ansonia High School Class of 1943 and St. Raphael's School of Nursing. She retired from the State of CT Dept. of Labor as a Registered Nurse. Norma received many awards during her life for works of charity and compassion. Some of the awards given to her are the St. Joseph Metal from the Archdiocese of Hartford, and Woman who make a difference in the Valley. She also started the Grief Support Group for the Church, was a Eucharist Minister, and commissioned as the Parish Nurse. Survivors are daughters Norine J. (Gary) Gramolini, Laurie J. Sniith; and Maribeth A. (Tom) Judd all of Ansonia; sons Richard A. (Patricia) Judd of Milford and Thomas J. (Mary) Judd of Seymour. Eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Mary Whitley, Agnes Trombley and Elizabeth Trombley brothers Joseph Parker and James Parker. Calling hours on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral will leave the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations to the Assumption School in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019