Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Riccitelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma R. Riccitelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma R. Riccitelli Obituary
Riccitelli, Norma R.
Norma R. Riccitelli, age 88, of West Haven passed away on April 17, 2020 at Hamden Rehabilation and Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Riccitelli Jr. Norma was born in New Haven on December 21, 1931 to the late Arthur and Louise (Raccio) Gavoli. Norma is a graduate of Commercial High School in New Haven, CT and retired from ACT of West Haven after 10 years as a Bookkeeper. She will be sadly missed. She is survived by her son Robert (Michelle) Riccitelli of Hamden and two grandchildren, Michael and Marc. She is predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy, Richard and Lorraine. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Keenan Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -