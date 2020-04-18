|
Riccitelli, Norma R.
Norma R. Riccitelli, age 88, of West Haven passed away on April 17, 2020 at Hamden Rehabilation and Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Riccitelli Jr. Norma was born in New Haven on December 21, 1931 to the late Arthur and Louise (Raccio) Gavoli. Norma is a graduate of Commercial High School in New Haven, CT and retired from ACT of West Haven after 10 years as a Bookkeeper. She will be sadly missed. She is survived by her son Robert (Michelle) Riccitelli of Hamden and two grandchildren, Michael and Marc. She is predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy, Richard and Lorraine. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Keenan Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020