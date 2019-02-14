|
|
Contois, Norma Sullivan
Norma Sullivan Contois, widow of William S. Contois died on Friday, February 8 at the Hospital of St. Raphael. Norma was born on October 13, 1922 to John Calvagh and Anna V. Sullivan. Surviving her are her children William P. (Kathleen McDonough) Contois and Norma M. Contois, both of Branford; her grandchildren Daniel P. and William R. Contois and Erin K. Vazdauskas, and great-grandchildren Luke, Aidan, Liam, Olivia, and Caleb. In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her siblings Raymond F., Marcus A., Kenneth M., John J. and Edward F. Sullivan, Vera Baur, Doris Coppola, Jeanne Anderson, Anne Brocar, Barbara Connolly and Patricia Rowland.
A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main St., Branford. Burial is private. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019