Verni, Norma
Norma Verni of Branford passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 at the Guilford House after a brief illness at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late Gaetano Verni Jr. Norma was born in New Haven April 4, 1929, daughter of the late Enrico and Irma Biagiarelli Brecciaroli. She was a longtime resident of Branford and communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford. Norma is survived by her children, Vanessa (Rory) DeJohn of Branford and Gary (Terry) Verni of Killingworth; her sisters, Linda (Barry) Stark of Mystic, Gloria Lattanzi of Branford and Nanda Paupini of FL; six grandchildren Matthew (Lindsey) DeJohn, Amanda (Joe) Fetter, Michael Bova (Brittany Panaroni), Taylor (Doug) Conklin, Chris Bova (Carly Bennedetto), Chelsea Verni (Tommy Wood) and great-grandchildren, Jacob Fetter, Benjamin Fetter, Colton DeJohn, and Chase Bova. Norma was predeceased by her brother Dante Brecciaroli, and brothers-in-law Babe Paupini and Romolo Lattanzi. She also leaves behind Francis and Robin Verni, Theresa Verni and the late Bob Verni and many nieces and nephews. Norma loved her family more than life itself and made it a full-time job to worry about us all.
Norma enjoyed new activities and making new friends over the past year at the Guilford House, we would like to take this time to thank the loving and caring staff.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Norma's life will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main St., Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers. (tunnel2towers.org)
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019