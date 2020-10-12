1/
Norman Burton Kantrow
Kantrow, Norman Burton
Norman Burton Kantrow, 80, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and children. He is survived by his wife Sharon, children Joseph (Heather) Kantrow, Samuel (Melissa) Kantrow and Kate (Howie) Dietch, three grandsons, Cameron, Benjamin, and David, and sister Linda. Norman was a friendly, generous and caring man with the best sense of humor and an immense love for Israel and Judaism. He worked for Star Distributors for many years, but upon retiring, his true passion was taking care of his family, who were his pride and joy, and being a Zaide. Norman will be sorely missed by all, and his memory will forever be a blessing.
Funeral services were held on Monday at Beth Hamedrosh Cemetery, East Haven, CT. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. For Shiva information please contact the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Westville Synagogue, 74 West Prospect Street, New Haven, CT 06515. To sign an online registry book, leave a message of condolence or view funeral service, please visit, www.shurefuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
