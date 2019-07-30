|
Hurwitz, Norman E.
Norman E. Hurwitz, 86, of Orange, passed away on July 29. He was the devoted husband of Heidi S.Hurwitz for 56 years. Norman was born on December 15,1932 in New Haven and was the son of the late Max and Sophie Hurwitz and brother of the late Thelma (Hurwitz) Muffs and Dr. Sidney Hurwitz. Cherished father of Jody ( Jonathan) Caplan and Scott ( Jocelyn) Hurwitz. Adored grandfather of Aliza, Benjamin and Sophie Caplan, and Max and Adam Hurwitz.
Norman graduated from Yale College and Yale Law School and practiced law in New Haven for many years. He was respected and beloved by his peers and his clients.
Funeral Services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on Wednesday afternoon July 31st (TODAY) at 1:00 p.m., with interment services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Period of Mourning will be Observed at the family's home in Orange following the interment until 8:00 p.m. Thursday 1-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:00 p.m., Friday 1-4 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Southern Connecticut Hebrew Academy, 261 Derby Avenue, Orange, CT 06477 and Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard Street, New Haven, CT 06511. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019