Moyer, Norman E.Norman E. Moyer age 93 passed away July 28, 2020. Born November 6, 1926 to Wayne and Mary (Hafer) Moyer in West Lawn, PA. Graduate of Wilson H.S. and Lehigh University. Norman served in the U.S. Army in WWII. Norman is survived by his wife of 70 years Shirley (Miller) as well as 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A private family memorial is being planned. For more details go to swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com