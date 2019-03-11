New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Kings Highway Cemetery
Cherry Street
Milford, CT
Norman Flach Jr.


Norman Flach Jr. Obituary
Flach Jr., Norman
Norman F. Flach Jr. age 75 husband of Linda (Gagner) Flach passed away on Friday March 8, 2019 in Griffin Hospital, Derby. Norman was born on August 12, 1943, son of the late Norman F. and Josephine (Rose) Flach Sr. He retired in 1994 as a forklift operator for the Bic Corporation.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Joseph, Robert, Kevin and Andy, sisters Linda and Debra.
A grave side service will be on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, Cherry Street, Milford. Services are entrusted to the Smith Funeral Home 135 Broad Street. Milford, CT. To sign an online guestbook, please go to www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2019
