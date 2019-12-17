|
Kraft, Norman Joseph Stafford
Norman Joseph Stafford Kraft, age 78 of Milford, beloved husband of 54 years to the late Judith Lee Mullen Kraft, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Norm was born in White Plains, NY, February 1, 1941, son of the late Edward and Clara Stafford Kraft. Growing up, he served as an acolyte and youth choir member for several years at Christ Church in Rye, NY, and he was also active in Demolay. Norm was a veteran of the United States Navy between 1958 and 1962. He was a top sales representative for various electronics companies over the course of his career, most recently for Wise Components until his retirement. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Congregational in Milford. Norm was known for his outgoing and engaging personality, his love of practical jokes, and pushing all limits with his sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Dr. Sharon Mallon Lyman and James Lyman of Middlefield, his daughter Susan Myers of Milford, and his grandchildren, Kevin and Erica Mallon and Jay, Julie, and Colin Myers, as well as his "honorary son" Dan Mallon and his nephew, Scott Kraft. Besides his wife Judy, he was predeceased by his brother Lee Kraft and his nephew and niece Keith and Debbie Kraft. Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. Funeral Services (for both Norm and his wife, Judy) will follow at 11:30 a.m. at First United Church of Christ Congregational, 34 W. Main St., Milford with Rev. Adam Eckhart officiating. Full Military Honors will be held at the church following the Funeral Services. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405, or to the Salvation Army, 450 George St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit http://www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019