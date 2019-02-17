Colburn, Norman R., Sr.

Norman R. Colburn, Sr. of Branford died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Hansen Colburn for 67 years. Mr. Colburn was born May 16, 1926 in New Haven son of the late George and Agda Olsen Colburn, a lifelong resident of Branford. He was a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving onboard the USS Tangier in the Pacific Theater. He was the owner of Colburn's Service Station in Branford for many years until retiring. He was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford, the Branford Elks Club, the Branford Yacht Club, a lifetime member of the Branford Exchange Club and he was a volunteer firefighter with Branford Fire Department Aerial 1. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Elaine (Jon) Colburn-Tucker, Pamela (Jack) Kerpen and Norman R. "Ricky" Colburn, Jr (Kimberly Mangs-Colburn), all of Branford, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Austin, Donald, George and Kenneth Colburn, and his sisters, Mavis Welter and Lois Ranfone.

Norman had many interests and hobbies. He always put his family first especially the youngest generation to arrive. He loved to build buildings, he and his brother Ken disassembled buildings recycling the materials for new buildings. They built two buildings on Meadow St. (both occupied by Sarah's Cupboard), two cottages in the Berkshires in which he spent many happy days. His entire family loved to "Go to the Lake" every chance they could. There and at home, he loved to feed the birds and animals. He got to the point that chipmunks would climb on him to take peanuts out of his shirt pocket. Over the years the Colburn's acquired many pets. Norman's love of animals was inherited by his children. It was in the Berkshires that Norm acquired his first snowmobile which the kids would break and Norm would spend hours fixing them so that we all could ride again. Norm was a wonderful, caring man and was loved by everybody he met. He volunteered his time both with the Exchange Club and the early onset of the Branford Food Bank when they operated out of the Indian Neck School, delivering food to the needy. Norm will surely be missed by many. Norman also loved the Uconn woman's basketball team and going to the casinos. The Colburn family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills, LW2 for their caring and dedication to Norman's wellbeing.

Funeral service Tuesday morning at 11:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford with visitation prior to the service from 9:00-11:00. Burial will be private. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019