Rashba, NormanNorman Hyatt Rashba passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at 93 years of age. Norman was born on December 1, 1926, in New Haven, CT, where he was raised in the loving home of Abe and Sonya (Hyatt) Rashba. This family unit was part of a large multi-generational extended family whose values of compassion and integrity were a presence throughout Norman's life. Norman married his beloved sweetheart, Harriet Goldberg of Wallingford, CT in 1948. Their romance continued for 65 years until Harriet's death in 2013. After serving as a medical technician in the Navy, Norman graduated from the University of Connecticut. He had a long career as a CPA for the firm of Konowitz, Kahn, Rashba and Leibowitz of New Haven. Norman had a special ability to engage others in conversation; he loved to learn from people he encountered. This skill served him well in business and in life. Family was Norman's first priority but he also believed in helping others in the community. He was on the executive board of Tower One. He did pro bono work for social service agencies. He was a past president of Congregation Mishkan Israel. Norman appreciated the synagogue for its commitment to social justice, free speech, the arts and community action. He represented CMI on the Greater New Haven Interfaith Social Action Committee. Upon retirement, Norman and Harriet moved to Cape Cod for 13 years. They returned to New Haven when Harriet was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Norman dedicated himself to lovingly provide her care. Norman moved to Whitney Center in 2012. He thrived within the community's social and cultural programming. He loved sitting in the dining area, conversing, learning from and laughing with his fellow residents and the employees. He took joy in being able to share the WC experience with his brother and sister-in-law, Malcolm and Barbara Rashba. Norman worked with the administration of Whitney Center to improve its delivery of health services. His family would like to express their appreciation to the Whitney Center staff who recognized his endearing qualities and skills while caring for him in his final years. The family regarded Norman as the patriarch; loving brother of Malcolm and Barbara Rashba of Hamden, CT; loving father of Howard and Susan Rashba of Bedford, MA, Susan Engelhardt of Middletown, CT, and Rachel and Michael Berman of Riverdale, NY; loving grandfather of Aaron and Karina Rashba, Daniel and Angela Rashba, Jason and Katrina Engelhardt, Matthew and Megan Engelhardt, Katie and Jared Pinkus, Ava Berman and fiancé, Joseph Carreno, and Eric Berman; and loving great-grandfather of Eli, Amelia, Zoe, Silas, Rae, Reese, Kayla, Norah, Hannah and Lydia. In addition to his parents and Harriet, Norman was predeceased by his son-in-law, Richard Engelhardt and great-granddaughter, Olivia Rashba.Also remembering Norman are his brother-in-law Edwin Goldberg and wife, Gayle of CA, many nephews, nieces, cousins and a multitude of friends whom he collected during his long life.A Private graveside funeral service will be held at the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, New Haven. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Congregation Mishkan Israel, the Whitney Center Philanthropy Fund or a local food bank. To sign a memorial book please visit: