Scipio, Jr., Norman
Norman Scipio, Jr., 71 of New Haven, entered eternal rest on December 3, 2019 in New Haven, CT. He was the husband of Angela Scipio. Mr. Scipio was born on November 1, 1948, in Darlington, SC, a son of the late Norman Scipio, Sr. and Emma Pierce Scipio. Norman was affectionately called "June/Jr." by family and friends. In 1978, Junior's Auto Body was opened and ran successfully until Norman's retirement in 2018. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, his son, Norman L. Scipio, (Megan); granddaughter, Yasmine Scipio; an "adopted" daughter; sisters, Phyllis East (Bob), Betty Scipio, Sybil Little (Bobby) and Carolyn Scipio; brothers, Jimmy (Priscilla), Sam, Allen, Jeff and Marvin Scipio. He also leaves behind a special niece, Tara Joseph and her girls, Briana, Taryn and Neira; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by brother; Micheal Scipio.
A celebration of Mr. Scipio's life and legacy will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 8, 2019