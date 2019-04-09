Shemitz, Norman Silver

Norman Silver Shemitz, 92, a longtime resident of Woodbridge and Guilford, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home, enveloped in the love of his three surviving children, Jon, Ellen and Leigh.

Norman was a businessman, an inventor, an artist, and a sportsman with a fierce intellect and deep curiosity about the world around him. A third generation New Haven native, Norman earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Yale University, after volunteering for and serving in the navy. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Mary Zala, on a ski weekend in Vermont. Their slope side romance blossomed into a lifelong partnership of nearly 60 years: founded in love, fueled by a deep devotion to family, and kept vital through a lifetime of shared interests, friendships and adventures.

A successful businessman, Norman opened a lighting store in Milford, Shemitz Lighting, which quickly became an institution for families throughout the region. While running his business, Norman returned to Yale, earning his Masters from the School of Organization and Management. Always ahead of the curve, Norman cofounded a startup that developed electric cars decades before today's growing interest; he also designed lighting fixtures that could be sold in flat boxes, long before stores like Ikea made the idea of DIY mainstream.

Norman modeled the elusive goal of a balanced life: returning home from work each day with a smile on his face and a hug for all of his children and filling his weekends with activities that ran from sculpture to painting to hang gliding. Deemed "a man for all seasons" by his friends, Norman balanced his winter-time love of skiing with a summertime love of rowing. Residents of Mulberry Point in Guilford often started their days watching Norman sculling in Long Island Sound as the sun rose.

Norman was predeceased by his parents, Tesse and Murray Shemitz; his sister, Nancy Baratz; and his son, Peter Shemitz. He leaves behind his son Jon, partner Tane Tachyon, and grandsons Sam and Arthur; his daughter Ellen, partner Gilles Martin, and granddaughter Peggy; his daughter Leigh, husband Chris Winters, and grandsons Roger and Matthew; and his daughter-in-law Flora Winitz, widow of Peter Shemitz, and their children Adam, Dylan and Autumn. Norman is also survived by his sister-in-law Linne Zala and by nieces and nephews Steven, Susan, Tom, Jennifer and Randall.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel at the Congregation Mishkan Israel's cemetery, at 701 Whalley Avenue (the corner of Whalley and Jewell Street in Westville), on SUNDAY morning at 9 a.m. with interment services to follow. Memorial contributions may be sent to the New Haven Free Public Library Foundation. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019