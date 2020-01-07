|
Khorsandi, Nunu
On Monday, January 6, 2020 Nunu Khorsandi, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away. Husband of Nancy (Tiemann) Khorsandi, Nunu was born in Tehran, Iran on December 12, 1943, son of the late Jacob and Leah Khorsandi. Loving father of Leah (Steve) Winner of Higganum, CT, Leslie Khorsandi of Portland, ME, and Joshua Khorsandi (Danielle) of Orange, CT. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Rachel and Sarah Winner, and Liam and Luca Khorsandi. Brother to Habib, Ghodsi, Roohollah, Victoria, Pary and the late Ata. Nunu was also the loving uncle to many cherished nieces and nephews.
Nunu came to the United States in 1960, finishing high school and attending the University of New Haven. His passion for cooking and business led him to Olivia's on New Haven's Chapel Street with business partner and friend, Said Aghai. In 1970, the partners and their wives, Nancy and Monica, acquired the Sachem Country House, which Nunu owned and operated until retirement in 2003.
Nunu had a natural curiosity for history, politics, and science, especially aviation, which led him to become a pilot and own a plane. His outgoing personality made him an engaging acquaintance and helped him forge lifelong friendships. He would even hold free "seminars" to anyone who stopped by. Nunu and Nancy were grateful for their many family trips and travels together.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, January 10, 12 noon, at Alder Brook Cemetery, Boston Street in Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020