Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Resources
Nunzio Perno Obituary
Perno, Nunzio
Nunzio F. Perno, 94 of West Haven, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He joins the love of his life Antoinette "Nettie" Thomas.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven WEDNESDAY from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parlor service will held at 7:00 p.m. followed by military honors. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Nunzio's guest book and see his complete obituary at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2019
