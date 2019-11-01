|
|
Holik, Odile Nancy
Odile Nancy (Loste) Holik, age 85, of Milford entered eternal rest on October 30, 2019 at West River Rehab Center, Milford, CT. Odile was born in the Veyrines-de-Vergt township in Dordogne, now the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, in southwestern France. Odile is the daughter of the late Emile and Louisa Loste. She is the beloved mother of Jacques (Marie) Almeida, Joan Johns, Debra (Michael) White, Mary Ann Holik and was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Almeida, and her brother, Maxime Loste. She also leaves her sister, DeDe Mourat, eight grandchildren (Jacques Jr., Jason, Jessie, William, Ladonna, Mira, Elise, and Mikey), and one great-grandchild, Marcus.
The family would like to thank the staff at West River Rehab and at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care. All services will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019