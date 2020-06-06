Odino "Dino" Baldarelli
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Odino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALDARELLI, ODINO (DINO)
Odino "Dino" Baldarelli, 89, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Lidia Pedini Baldarelli since 1956. Dino was born in Fano, Province of Pesaro and Urbano, Italy on July 28, 1930 and was the son of the late Gisto and Maria Lanci Baldarelli. He and his wife were the owners and operators of the well-known and respected Dino's Restaurant of North Haven for 35 years until their retirement. Dino was a former professional bicycle racer in Fano having raced all over Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, and Belgium. He was an avid golfer, was a member of Lyman Orchards, Middlefield and the Wallingford Hunting Club. Father of Michael Baldarelli and his wife Antoinette, Marco Baldarelli and his wife Deborah. Grandfather of Laura, Michael Jr., Caleb and Desirae Baldarelli. Predeceased by his sisters Nora Tonucci, Gina LaPre and brothers Duilio and Mario Baldarelli
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved