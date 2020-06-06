BALDARELLI, ODINO (DINO)
Odino "Dino" Baldarelli, 89, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Lidia Pedini Baldarelli since 1956. Dino was born in Fano, Province of Pesaro and Urbano, Italy on July 28, 1930 and was the son of the late Gisto and Maria Lanci Baldarelli. He and his wife were the owners and operators of the well-known and respected Dino's Restaurant of North Haven for 35 years until their retirement. Dino was a former professional bicycle racer in Fano having raced all over Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, and Belgium. He was an avid golfer, was a member of Lyman Orchards, Middlefield and the Wallingford Hunting Club. Father of Michael Baldarelli and his wife Antoinette, Marco Baldarelli and his wife Deborah. Grandfather of Laura, Michael Jr., Caleb and Desirae Baldarelli. Predeceased by his sisters Nora Tonucci, Gina LaPre and brothers Duilio and Mario Baldarelli
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.