Miller, Olga Frances "Butchie White"

Olga Frances Miller, 78, known to her family and friends as Butchie White, died peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her loving family by her side. Butchie was born in New Haven on August 14, 1940, a daughter of the late Manuel White and the late Olga Baldini Proto, and was a lifelong New Haven resident. She worked for several years as a private duty homecare giver. Butchie is survived by a daughter, Roxann (Christopher) Ames of Wallingford, two sisters, Rosemarie Minervini Shanks and Pearl (John) DelMonico of New Haven, six grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Melissa, Jessica, Jennifer and Christopher, a great-grandson, Joshua, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews including her sidekick Michael Gaudioso of East Haven. She was predeceased by her son Walter Miller, two sisters, Elizabeth Wright and Jeanette Consiglio, and two brothers, Manuel White, Jr. and Alfred White. Butchie's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 3rd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2019