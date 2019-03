Hucul, Olga

Olga P. Hucul, 93, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late George Hucul, passed away February 28, 2019 at Masonicare. She was born in New Haven on June 12, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Krafchesen) Pohoda. She graduated from St. Raphael's School of Nursing as a nurse cadet during World War Two. She worked for Gaylord Hospital as a Registered Nurse for 20 years until retiring. She enjoyed quilting and needle crafts, visiting the casinos, and traveling. She is survived by three children, Lynnette LeMat of Arlington, Virginia, Georgiana Whalen of Ludlow, Vermont, and George Hucul of Northhampton, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Julianna Hucul and Jack Whalen; four great grandchildren, Jack Whalen V, Boston Whalen, Lux Whalen, and Ella Whalen; two step granddaughters, Ingrid Nichols and Jennifer LeMat; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Castro, Stella Bruchowsky, Mildred Korzick, Tessie Oakes, and brothers, Walter Marias, Theodore Pohoda and Alexander Pohoda.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to a . www.wallingfordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019