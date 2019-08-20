|
|
Ottaviano, Olga L.
CHESHIRE- Olga L. Ottaviano, 96, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was the widow of the Honorable John Ottaviano Jr.
Mrs. Ottaviano was born in Willimantic, CT on August 16, 1923, to the late Alfred and Mary Dallocchio Leiss.
Mrs. Ottaviano was an accomplished pianist who played with the Community Junior Orchestra of Willimantic and the Willimantic Symphony Orchestra. Mrs. Ottaviano had been a member of the Greater New Haven Lodge #37 Order Sons of Italy in America (OSIA); mother of Notre Dame Alumni Assocation; Altar Society of the Church of the Epiphany; and the Cheshire Women's Club.
Mrs. Ottaviano is survived by her daughter Attorney Carla Ottaviano of Hamden; a son Gerard and his wife Andrea Randi Ottaviano and their daughters Marina and Gianna of Westford, MA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Ottaviano was predeceased by her sisters Yolanda Leiss Davis and Deanna Leiss Clark.
Calling hours for Mrs. Ottaviano will be held 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St., 06410. Mrs. Ottaviano's funeral will be held 10 a.m, Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire, 06410. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite #4B, Southington, CT 06489. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019