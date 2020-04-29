|
Mackew, Olga
Olga "Alice" Mackew, 108, of New Haven, formerly of West Haven passed away peacefully April 25, 2020 at The Mary Wade Home. She was predeceased by her husbands Andrew Schyhol and Theodore Mackew. Alice was born in Mattituck, L.I. NY on September 4, 1911 a daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Diakun Nebor. She had worked as a saleswoman for the Edward Malley Company for many years. Beloved mother of Andrew and Bohdan Schyhol, grandmother of Trina Schyhol and Andrea Schmieske. Sister of Tess Farat and the late Mary Golebiewski, Anna Pajer, John, Paul, Peter and Russell Nebor. Alice is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly as Cioci Alice.
A private funeral service was held with her family. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of her arrangements. Sign the guestbook online for Alice at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020