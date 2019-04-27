Makowsky, Olga

Olga Makowsky of Branford died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late John S. Makowsky, Jr. Olga was born in New Haven February 4, 1918, daughter of the late Martin and Veronica Weres Popylisen. She worked at U. S. Steel for 42 years until retiring in 1980. Olga was a very active woman who enjoyed being around people. She loved being at the Branford Senior Center. She was a communicant at St. Mary Church for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Anelia (Joseph) Zielinski of Branford and Veronica Makowsky (Jeffrey Gross) of Storrs, CT; and her grandchildren, Joshua and Zachary Gross and Alex Zielinski. She was predeceased by her siblings, Edward, Daniel and Anna Popylisen. Her family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills Health Care Center, and at No Place Like Home Homecare, Olga loved all of them.

Her funeral will leave the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Monday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 8:30 – 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be sent to Branford Hills Health Care Center Recreation Department, 189 Alps Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019